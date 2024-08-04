Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%.

LUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.65.

View Our Latest Report on LUG

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE LUG opened at C$23.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.85. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753. 58.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.