Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Issued By Roth Capital

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Generac in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.52.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $142.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Generac by 611.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

