Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Beyond, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BYON)

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beyond in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beyond’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BYON. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Beyond Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BYON stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Beyond has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $474.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.70.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The company had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $710,680.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,095 shares of company stock worth $649,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYON. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $33,599,000. Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

