Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Increased by Capital One Financial

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.69.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.11. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 31.00%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

