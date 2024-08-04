Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Cut by William Blair

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

View Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.