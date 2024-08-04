Qtum Market Cap Reaches $219.88 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00003582 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $219.88 million and approximately $35.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.45 or 0.04622197 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00036207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,260,872 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

