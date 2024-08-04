Raymond James Comments on SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

SILV stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.65 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 452,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 48,717 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,113,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 297,365 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 216,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter valued at $2,467,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

