Raymond James Raises Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $81.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $67.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.43. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $79.15.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

