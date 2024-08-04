Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 2,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 52,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Down 12.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.