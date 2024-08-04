Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.21-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19. Regency Centers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.210-4.250 EPS.
REG stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $70.29. 1,996,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
