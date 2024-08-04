Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.210-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Regency Centers also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.21-4.25 EPS.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $71.30.
Regency Centers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
