Request Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0884 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $88.34 million and $774,591.97 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010273 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,303.21 or 0.99967310 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007738 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011472 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00056924 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,611,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,611,195.7576932 with 768,715,464.4615359 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0906698 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $691,249.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

