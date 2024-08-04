Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,526 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QSR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,751,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,879. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on QSR. Barclays upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Genuity Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

