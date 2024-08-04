Reviewing Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) & Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curis and Immunocore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.02 million 2.94 -$47.41 million ($8.61) -0.58 Immunocore $249.43 million 7.80 -$55.29 million ($1.22) -31.89

Curis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Immunocore 0 1 12 0 2.92

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Curis and Immunocore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Curis currently has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 646.67%. Immunocore has a consensus target price of $83.09, indicating a potential upside of 113.55%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than Immunocore.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Curis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Curis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Immunocore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Curis has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunocore has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -468.18% -243.03% -62.24% Immunocore -22.60% -16.54% -8.75%

Summary

Immunocore beats Curis on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral, small molecule antagonist designated as CA-170 that selectively targets PD-L1 and VISTA; and CA-327, an oral, small molecule, TIM3/PD-L1, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with Genentech Inc., or Genentech and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, or Roche, for the commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma, or BCC; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and also licensed four programs under the Aurigene collaboration, including emavusertib. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma. In addition, the company's product pipeline comprises IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial to treat first line advanced cutaneous melanoma; and in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple tumor types, such as platinum resistant ovarian, non-small cell lung, and endometrial carcinoma. Further, it develops IMC-R117C, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; IMC-M113V, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat human immunosuppression virus; IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; IMC-T119C, which is in preclinical trial for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C, which is in preclinical trial to treat multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-S118AI to treat type 1 diabetes and is in preclinical trial. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

