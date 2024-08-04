Reviewing Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of eHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of eHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roadzen and eHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $46.72 million 2.15 -$99.67 million N/A N/A eHealth $452.87 million 0.30 -$28.21 million ($2.55) -1.84

Analyst Recommendations

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Roadzen and eHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00 eHealth 0 4 0 0 2.00

Roadzen presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 582.59%. eHealth has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.68%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Roadzen is more favorable than eHealth.

Volatility and Risk

Roadzen has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eHealth has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen N/A N/A N/A eHealth -5.36% -3.90% -2.14%

Summary

Roadzen beats eHealth on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services. The Employer and Individual segment engages in the sale of individual, family, and small business health insurance plans; and ancillary products to non-Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, vision, and short and long term disability insurance. In addition, the company provides ecommerce platforms and consumer engagement solutions, which includes market leading information, decision support, customer engagement, and transactional services to group of health insurance consumers; and organize and present the insurance information in objective format to individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare and purchase health insurance plans. Further, it markets health insurance plans through its websites, including eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com. The company also offers online sponsorship and advertising, non-broker of record, lead referral, technology licensing, as well as performs various post-enrollment services for members in Medicare health insurance plans. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

