Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.26

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and traded as low as $14.22. Rightmove shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 35,492 shares changing hands.

Rightmove Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.