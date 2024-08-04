RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92 to $0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.5 million to $603.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.17 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.620-3.670 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.28.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,145,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $410,730.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock worth $762,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

