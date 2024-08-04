RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.620-3.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.92 to $0.93 EPS.
RingCentral Stock Up 5.4 %
NYSE RNG opened at $35.26 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at RingCentral
In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,869 shares of company stock valued at $762,165. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
RingCentral Company Profile
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RingCentral
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.