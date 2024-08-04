RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.620-3.670 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.92 to $0.93 EPS.

RingCentral Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE RNG opened at $35.26 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised RingCentral from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.28.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,869 shares of company stock valued at $762,165. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

