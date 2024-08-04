Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 30.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $33.35 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,000.73 or 1.00008210 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007779 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011442 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00056621 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00130083 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $28.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.