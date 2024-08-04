Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.02 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $28.02 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,365.05 or 1.00157762 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008189 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00058663 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00130083 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $28.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.