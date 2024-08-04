Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Tops $3,217.18 on Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and $4.61 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $3,217.18 or 0.05540629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 504,935 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

