Rocket Pool Price Hits $11.71 on Top Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $11.71 or 0.00019806 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $241.29 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 20,599,081 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

