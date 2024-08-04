Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $11.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.47. 831,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,806. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.63. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $317.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

