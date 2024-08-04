Roth Capital Comments on Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACGL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $98.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.22. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

