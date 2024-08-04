Roth Mkm Raises CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target to $35.00

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $966.29 million, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.