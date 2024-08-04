Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

NYSE RCL traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.85. 4,926,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.63 and its 200-day moving average is $139.95. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Richard D. Fain 19,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

