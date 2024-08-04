RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in RTX by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in RTX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in RTX by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,213 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,593. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.37. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

