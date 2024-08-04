Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Issues Earnings Results

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $767.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Sabre Stock Performance

Sabre stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,270. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Sabre alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann J. Bruder bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,419.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabre

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.