Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 82,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 237,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Sadot Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Sadot Group had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sadot Group Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sadot Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sadot Group stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sadot Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDOT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.31% of Sadot Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

