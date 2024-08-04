Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 82,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 237,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Sadot Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $24.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.
Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Sadot Group had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sadot Group Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Sadot Group Company Profile
Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.
