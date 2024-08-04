Saga Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $117.14 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Saga has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $117.14 million and approximately $62.20 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,024,024,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,768,947 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,023,884,494 with 98,717,840 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.20993386 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $75,989,514.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.