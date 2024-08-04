Saga Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $120.47 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002068 BTC on major exchanges. Saga has a market capitalization of $120.47 million and approximately $63.71 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,023,977,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,751,793 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,023,884,494 with 98,717,840 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.20993386 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $75,989,514.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

