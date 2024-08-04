SALT Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $2,346.04 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SALT has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,290.86 or 1.00499495 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008204 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007653 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00059089 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01790428 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,155.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

