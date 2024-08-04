Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.
Schneider National Stock Performance
Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.66. 1,299,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,928. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Schneider National Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.
