Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National updated its FY24 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.66. 1,299,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,928. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

