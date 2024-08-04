Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Bush Investment Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.42. 280,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.12. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.