Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 795.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,099 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

