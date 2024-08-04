Semler Scientific (SMLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 32.92%.

SMLR opened at $29.10 on Friday. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

