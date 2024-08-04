Shentu (CTK) Hits Market Cap of $78.15 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Shentu has a total market cap of $78.15 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 136,693,017 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

