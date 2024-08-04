Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.86) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.86). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.86), with a volume of 3,258 shares traded.

Shore Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.50. The stock has a market cap of £48.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60.

About Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.

