Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Trading Down 3.3%

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.31. 63,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 640,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Sidus Space in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 129.78% and a negative net margin of 309.50%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sidus Space stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 4.78% of Sidus Space as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

