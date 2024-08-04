Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

SIFY opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

