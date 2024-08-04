Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Price Performance
SIFY opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Sify Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sify Technologies
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.