Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,223. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.31.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

