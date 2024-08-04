Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.59 and last traded at C$11.76. 129,595 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 94,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SGR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 1.3 %
About Slate Grocery REIT
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
