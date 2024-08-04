Sohu.com (SOHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 5th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.42). Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $480.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sohu.com

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.