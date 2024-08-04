Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

