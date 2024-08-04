Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,963,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 221,875 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $2,257,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $7,453,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $9,677,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $12.54. 2,843,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.98. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $308,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

