Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 45,301,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,902,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

