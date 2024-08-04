S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Increased to $552.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $552.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $526.73.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $486.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $502.95. The company has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,096,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.