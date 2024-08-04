SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.69. 9,757,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,412,989. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

