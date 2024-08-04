SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95,299 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,521,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,036. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.27.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

