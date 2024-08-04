Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.15-4.25 EPS.

Spire Trading Down 0.2 %

SR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $66.11. 609,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,352. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.